Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Dr. Ben Marble!





May 8, 2023





Dr. Ben Marble is a physician out of Gulf Breeze, Florida who practices family medicine. He was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize after founding MyFreeDoctor.com, a service that helped tens of thousands of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, and making him the first doctor ever to treat patients in all 50 states. Dr. Marble received his medical degree from the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.





Learn more about Dr. Marble here: www.myfreedoctor.com





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2menxs-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-dr.-ben-marble.html