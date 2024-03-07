SECRET FLIGHTS EXPOSED | 357K migrants flown into US: Biden Parole Program

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alexis McAdams shares details on the Biden administration's program that is flying thousands of migrants into the INTERIOR of the U.S. - bypassing the ports of entry - and granting them humanitarian parole. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez weighs in.