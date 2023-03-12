BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Galactic Wisdom Conference; Prayers fo Fukushima; JFK, George Washington; Pleadians; Suzy Smith Healer
Ted Mahr Out of this World
Ted Mahr Out of this World
22 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/12/2023

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I discuss my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 18th and 19th, 2023 with some of the world's most famous scientists, psychics, and healers, including Professor Gerald Pollack of the U. of Washington, Seattle, Professor Ervin Laszlo (famous philosopher of science from Italy), Pleadian messages from Laarkmaa with Pia and Cullen, Suzy Smith fantastic healer, followed by messages from President John F. Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and Benjamin Franklin. Finally we do prayers to help clean up Fukushima, which happened 12 years ago in Japan on 3/11. I hope you can all listen to this amazing radio show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com [email protected]

Keywords
healingjfkfukushimageorge washingtonpleadiesgalactic wisdom conference
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy