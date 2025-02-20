© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can Donald Trump actually end the Ukraine war? Jeffrey Sachs thinks he can.
(0:00) Jeffrey Sachs’ Story on How He Met Viktor Orban
(2:55) Bill Clinton’s Shadowy Deep State Project
(11:13) The Three Most Important Things Donald Trump Has Done So Far
(14:41) Why Can’t We Have Rational Conversations Anymore?
(23:55) The Global Chess Game of American Dominance
(25:24) Why the US Sows Chaos in Foreign Countries
(28:31) How Far Will the Deep State Go to Sabotage Trump?
(33:30) What Tulsi Gabbard’s Confirmation Means for the US
(41:42) How the Democrats’ Own Foreign Policy Totally Backfired