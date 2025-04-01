BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Roots of Crisis—Overexpansion and Collapse (Part I): Europe's Reckoning
Europe’s vast colonial reach once spanned the globe, driven by ambition and innovation. Yet, its brittle structure crumbled under greed, ignoring warnings of unrest. A devastating war accelerated the fall, leading to a rapid retreat as colonies broke free. This collapse left a void, now fueling a modern crisis threatening all.
#Legacy #EuropesCollapse #GlobalDominion #Resources #PostWarRetreat

