From Normandy to Now: Honoring WWII Heroes and Examining Current Culture
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
5 views • 11 months ago

In this episode, Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock dive deep into the themes of pride and humility, drawing inspiration from the quiet dignity and service of World War II veterans. They share compelling stories, like that of D-Day, while reflecting on the differences between past and present generations. 


The discussion takes a turn into contemporary issues, as they critique President Biden's foreign policy, examine the Supreme Court's unanimous ruling supporting the NRA, and debate the implications of cultural shifts in society. 


Steve and Norm also tackle hot-button topics ranging from personal sacrifice to the challenges facing today's youth, and from the importance of shared values to the contentious nature of modern extremism. 


Memorable Moments


00:00 Reagan's speech ponders the greatness of men.


04:12 Acknowledgment of past greatness and modern culture decline.


07:51 Misuse of democracy, advocating for others' rights.


10:44 Biden, democracy, freedom, authoritarian, government, pride, disagree.


15:48 Neighbor shared war memoir, didn't want to.


16:23 Tight-lipped about their humble, selfless work.


22:04 Struggling with tough job decisions requires character.


23:02 Hard decisions, impact, reflection on historical sacrifice.


27:21 Expresses love for all, but concerns remain.


31:42 Ohio's house bill 245 aims to protect children.


33:10 Outrage over public indecency and free speech.


39:41 Embrace hard work, feel effing awesome.


42:57 Young woman laments hookup culture and family.


46:03 Traditional relationships require sacrifice in various ways.


50:12 Concern about weak leadership and its consequences.


53:55 Supreme Court ruled in favor of NRA.


55:17 Government influence on private and political speech.


58:12 Rallying for the country's love against extremism.


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/


CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
free speechnrasupreme courtbidenforeign policyww2world war 2d-dayohiohb245
