Welsh Farmers Revolt! Canadian Freedom Convoy 2nd Anniversary World News 2/18/24
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
36 views • 02/18/2024

This Week's World News Report- The picturesque countryside of Wales is truly a model of sustainable and environmentally friendly farming - yet new governmental proposals to mandate land use changes on private property have Welsh farmers up in arms. They have now been joined by British fishermen to protest the government's land grab proposals. Farmer protests continued this week across Europe in France, Spain, and the Netherlands. Canadians rallied this weekend to remember the greatest peaceful protest the country has ever seen. Two years ago, everyday Canadians braved the cold to demand their charter rights be upheld. Oliver Anthony made the jump across the pond to visit Great Britain making waves in Scotland. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories!


world newscanadatrudeauconvoywalesfarmer protesttrucker protestwelsh farmers
