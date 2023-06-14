Astrology & Predictions Summer 2023 - USA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using Mundane Astrology, we'll take a look at what Astrology has to say about this summer, from June 21st-September 21st. As always, a summation is provided for those not interested in Astro-speak. Batten down the hatches my friends! Hang in there! Relief coming probably late Fall 2023.
SYNOPSIS 1:55
House 1 13:45
House 2 19:24
House 3 32.30
House 4 39:18
House 5 45.54
House 6 1:04:01
House 7 1:11:11
House 8 1:16:39
House 9 1:21:17
House 10 1:28:10
House 11 1:36:22
House 12 1:40:56
All Cause Death Rate Study (Edward Dowd)
https://phinancetechnologies.com/
Brighteon.com (Health Ranger)
http://www.brighteon.com