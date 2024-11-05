Cusp of USA election voting: DANGER!; BIG EVIL wreaking death and destruction; my and JK’s health; our grandsons; PRAYER for QUALITIES not quantities: Mullein Tea Chat with EK MVI_2798-9merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s mullein tea chat time, in my backyard, Perth, Western Australia, hours before the USA presidential election polling booths open: The subject matter is a bit of several things, including the USA election, Big Evil’s relentless long-term attack on the populace’s health, to render us too weak to oppose oppression, my garden, JK’s health, my health, my grandsons, prayer, and more.