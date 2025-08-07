NWO: Highly vaccinated New Zealand reports explosion of heart issues

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



On July 8, 2025, NZ and the MRNA @HopeRising19 writes: NZ DOCTOR PERPLEXED BY PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEM OVERWHELM…



Yesterday on the NZ Royal Commission of Inquiry livestream, former Medical Director of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Dr Bryan Betty, gave testimony. He discussed the observable and dramatic overwhelm in the public health system...and the difficulty getting patients into the system for specialists etc. He was perplexed and shared that they are "trying to work out what's going on there".

It seemed appropriate to share the following OIA today



Official Information Application to Health NZ. Ref: HNZ00061156. Question: “The number of people under the age of 40 presenting to Emergency Departments (A&E) throughout New Zealand hospitals with Chest Pain or Heart Issues by year?”



Response:



2019: 2219

2020: 4406

2021: 13,063

2022: 21,416

2023: 20,005

2024: (6 months data only) 14,329 (extrapolated to full year a likely 28,000 presentations)





Many of these presentations to A and E with chest pain will then require follow up within the public health system, including Cardiology.



Something truly catastrophic happened to our previously young and healthy under 40 year demographic, starting in 2021. 2021 was also the year of the commencement of mRNA roll out in New Zealand.



Why will nobody talk honestly about this variable as a causal factor in the complete overwhelm of the New Zealand public health system?





