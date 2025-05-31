Japan Earthquake 6.1 Magnitude

Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for May 25, 2025 ✅

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that when the earth shakes violently, you may remain strengthened by faith and wait for us to come to your aid.

Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in the countries that will suffer from earthquakes.

