Japan Earthquake 6.1 Magnitude

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for May 25, 2025 ✅
Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray that when the earth shakes violently, you may remain strengthened by faith and wait for us to come to your aid.
Pray, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, pray for your brothers and sisters in the countries that will suffer from earthquakes.
May 25, 2025
https://www.brighteon.com/4d5936b7-cd2c-4063-9ccf-29ca8ae76bf6
M 6.1- 76 km S of Kushiro, Japan
Time
2025-05-31 04:37:17 (UTC-04:00)
Location
42.294°N 144.522°E
Depth
21.0 km