From 6 to 12 April 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to cause damage to the Russian oil, gas, and energy facilities have carried out one massive and 47 group strikes by high-precision air-based, sea-based, and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the facilities of the fuel, energy, and military-industrial enterprises of Ukraine.





In addition, logistics support bases and temporary deployment areas of AFU Special Operations Forces and foreign mercenaries have been hit.





All the assigned targets have been engaged.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line during the week, as well as hit manpower and hardware of five AFU mechanised brigades, two Territorial Defence brigades, and two National Guard Brigades near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), Berestovoye, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





In addition, four counterattacks launched by assault groups of 95th air assault and 31st national guard brigades were repelled close to Grigorovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).





The enemy losses were more than 380 servicemen, three tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, and 17 motor vehicles.





In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two combat vehicles of Uragan and Grad MLRS, 28 field artillery guns, four Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, as well as three U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations have been hit.





▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and hit four assault, two airmobile, one tank, and nine mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Andreyevka, Antonovka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Selidovo, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).





In addition, 23 counterattacks launched by assault groups of AFU 46th airmobile, 31st, and 67th mechanised brigades were repelled near Berestovoye, Bogdanovka, Razdolovka, Novomikhailovka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





The AFU losses amounted to more than 3,000 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 51 motor vehicles, 47 field artillery guns, including 17 Western-made guns, 8 electronic warfare stations, as well as three U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations.





▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defence.





📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 20,604 unmanned aerial vehicles, 500 air defence missile systems, 15,761 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,836 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,910 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.





