BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The familiar sound of Israeli Harops Drones in the sky over Artsakh
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • 09/19/2023

The familiar sound of Israeli Harops in the sky over Artsakh. Baku is using a complex that has proven itself in 2020. Judging by the gunfire, they are trying to shoot him down with automatic weapons.An article from yesterday explaining.

https://www.theamericanconservative.com/if-artsakh-falls/

Here's another that I haven't read, from a few days ago.

https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/armenias-existential-crisis-understanding-the-siege-of-artsakh/

A video that I could post, no sound, was of: Large Azerbaijan military convoy heading towards the combat zone

More found this morning:

Pashinyan and Blinken discussed the situation in Karabakh, announced the need for de-escalation - Armenian government

Macron informed Pashinyan about the initiation of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Government of Armenia

There was also a video of a wounded person that I'm not posting: The Armenian state agency Armenpress reports that two people were killed and 26 injured in Karabakh amid the worsening situation in the region

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy