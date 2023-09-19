The familiar sound of Israeli Harops Drones in the sky over Artsakh

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The familiar sound of Israeli Harops in the sky over Artsakh. Baku is using a complex that has proven itself in 2020. Judging by the gunfire, they are trying to shoot him down with automatic weapons.An article from yesterday explaining.
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/if-artsakh-falls/
Here's another that I haven't read, from a few days ago.
https://www.geopoliticalmonitor.com/armenias-existential-crisis-understanding-the-siege-of-artsakh/
A video that I could post, no sound, was of: Large Azerbaijan military convoy heading towards the combat zone
More found this morning:
Pashinyan and Blinken discussed the situation in Karabakh, announced the need for de-escalation - Armenian government
Macron informed Pashinyan about the initiation of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh - Government of Armenia
There was also a video of a wounded person that I'm not posting: The Armenian state agency Armenpress reports that two people were killed and 26 injured in Karabakh amid the worsening situation in the region