© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇮🇷 New Israeli Strike Targets Natanz Nuclear Facility.
Adding:
Israel trying it's best to start WW3.
Adding:
Spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces:
We will respond harshly to Israeli attacks.
The United States and Israel will pay the price.
Adding:
This U.S. media spin — trying to distance themselves from the attack — is hilarious.
It’s the exact same playbook we saw after Ukraine struck Russian strategic bombers.
Only two possibilities exist:
1. The Trump administration is (once again) lying.
2. The Trump administration has no control over its client states — Israel and Ukraine have gone completely rogue.
So what is it?