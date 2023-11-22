World Money, Government Religion, Med Beds, Volcanoes & Earthquakes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Nov 21, 2023
Last week the United Nations development program officially launched their new initiative promoting “50in5”. Fifty countries in the next five years will join the digital public infrastructure. In other news, nearly 50 Volcanoes are erupting currently at the same time, and finally we look at Med Beds. These “CarePods” can heal any ailment you might have in about 3 minutes.
00:00 - Global Money
01:53 - Bill Gates Launch “50in5” Global Digital Plans
05:00 - Digital Identities
07:38 - Earthquakes & Volcanoes
09:41 - Med Beds Arrive
12:01 - AI-Based Self-Serve CarePods
14:46 - Med Bed Treatment Skills
19:16 - Joseph’s Kitchen
21:39 - EMP Shield
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3x06xv-world-money-government-religion-med-beds-volcanoes-and-earthquakes-11212023.html