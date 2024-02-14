US Military News





Feb 13, 2024





The past 24 hours have witnessed a dramatic escalation of hostilities, with Ukraine reporting the loss of 1,090 Russian troops. This brings Kyiv's total count of troop losses to a staggering 385,230 (now 397080) since the conflict began.





In addition, Russia has lost 51 artillery systems, 32 armored personnel carriers, and 40 vehicles and fuel tanks, according to Ukrainian sources. These numbers underscore the devastating toll of the conflict on both sides, highlighting the relentless nature of the fighting.





Despite the magnitude of these losses, neither Russian or Ukraine publicly disclosed their own casualty figures. Moscow's Defense Ministry acknowledged that Kyiv had lost over 840 troops in the past day.

Transcript





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3qY0mV2OMU