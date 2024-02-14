BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 1,090 Troops, 51 Artillery Systems, 72 Vehicles in 24 Hours
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 02/14/2024

US Military News


Feb 13, 2024


The past 24 hours have witnessed a dramatic escalation of hostilities, with Ukraine reporting the loss of 1,090 Russian troops. This brings Kyiv's total count of troop losses to a staggering 385,230 (now 397080) since the conflict began.


In addition, Russia has lost 51 artillery systems, 32 armored personnel carriers, and 40 vehicles and fuel tanks, according to Ukrainian sources. These numbers underscore the devastating toll of the conflict on both sides, highlighting the relentless nature of the fighting.


Despite the magnitude of these losses, neither Russian or Ukraine publicly disclosed their own casualty figures. Moscow's Defense Ministry acknowledged that Kyiv had lost over 840 troops in the past day.

Transcript


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3qY0mV2OMU

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainelosseshorrifying
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy