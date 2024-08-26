BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Most Churches Ignore Bible Prophecy in These End Times / New Pandemic Coming! - JD Farag [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
394 followers
122 views • 8 months ago

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-08-25: Why Few Teach Prophecy When It’s Most Needed " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/ ( JDFarag . org )

.

Pastor JD addresses the serious matter of why it is that so few are teaching Bible prophecy at the end of human history as we know it, when it is needed like never before.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- NPR, Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in what it's calling a preemptive strike

  https://www.npr.org/2024/08/25/nx-s1-5089083/israel-airstrikes-lebanon-hezbollah

- ntd.com, Very High COVID-19 Levels Reported in 31 States

  https://www.ntd.com/cdc-says-very-high-covid-19-levels-reported-in-31-states_1011514.html

- arstechnica.com, This year’s summer COVID wave is big; FDA may green-light COVID shots early

  https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/08/amid-summer-covid-surge-fda-reportedly-poised-to-approve-updated-shots

- zerohedge.com, Drug Company Announces It Will Produce Millions Of Monkeypox Vaccines By Next Year

  https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/drug-company-announces-it-will-produce-millions-monkeypox-vaccines-next-year

- AP, Congo says it will receive its first mpox vaccines next week to address new global emergency

  https://apnews.com/article/congo-mpox-vaccine-united-states-emergency-8490a15ed4937bfab9477529302f0469

- Children’s Health Defense News & Views, How Soon Before You’ll Need a Digital ID to Access Public Services?

  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/digital-id-access-public-services-biden-administration

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

Keywords
biblechristjesusvaccinechristianprophecychurchrapturetribulationcontrollastend timesrevelationsocialcreditantichristvaxsecond comingdaysmonitoringjdfarag
