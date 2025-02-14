82 Reasons Democrats Love DOGE

Feb. 13, 2025 - As we have been reporting, the Democrat Party is in shambles. They lack political leadership in Congress and in the media. They have no policies or issues to run on, and their bitterness towards Donald Trump is growing old. Democrat voters are tired of them, and it shows in this astonishing new poll.





Thanks for watching and Praying!





CATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH KRISTI LEIGH HERE

https://patriot.tv/tv/recent-shows/the-deep-states-war-on-trump-and-the-fight-to-stop-government-waste/





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com



