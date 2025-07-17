Jellyfish Hands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we did a very subtle lesson known in the Feldenkrais world as "The Bell Hand" -- so named because we are shaping the hand into a dome -- similar to the shape of the interior of a bell. As the lesson progresses and we became more attuned to our interior rhythms, we played with the image of a jellyfish drifting and floating and moving through the water. See where this lesson takes you ... as you drift along with us.
_____________________________________________________________
[Please Note: There is no video with this lesson; it is a guided meditation. ] (Photo credit: Valdemaras D. on Pexels)