Jellyfish Hands
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement Lessons
Feldenkrais Awareness Through Movement Lessons
10 views • 2 months ago

Today we did a very subtle lesson known in the Feldenkrais world as "The Bell Hand" -- so named because we are shaping the hand into a dome -- similar to the shape of the interior of a bell. As the lesson progresses and we became more attuned to our interior rhythms, we played with the image of a jellyfish drifting and floating and moving through the water. See where this lesson takes you ... as you drift along with us.

[Please Note: There is no video with this lesson; it is a guided meditation. ] (Photo credit: Valdemaras D. on Pexels)

learningmeditationbreathawarenessself-improvementguided meditationfeldenkrais methodawareness through movementmoshe feldenkraisgentle movement lessons
