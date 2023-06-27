Tom Renz | Being Smart About Impeachment

Lauren Boebert & MTG are warriors in the House and I love what they do. I also support their impeachment efforts fully. That said, I’m not sure why Boebert decided to go after Biden on boarder security in her impeachment effort. Boarder security is inarguably one of the most important issues facing America but simply does not have the political legs of an issue like the Biden bribes or abuses of power through using the DOJ and other agencies to go after political opponents. An impeachment for bribery, or better, for the same classified documents charges they are going after Trump on would be better. #Impeachment #BidenCrimeFamily #Trump #Corruption #GOP #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com tell them Renz sent you.

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





