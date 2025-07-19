Order From CHAOS: Epstein, Israel & Ancient Bloodlines w/ Todd Callender

In this explosive episode, Todd Callender joins me to pull back the veil on the real forces shaping our world—from Epstein’s blackmail network and its ties to Mossad and the CIA, to the ancient bloodlines orchestrating global events from the shadows. We dig into Trump’s shifting stance on Epstein, the illusion of political theater, and how Israel’s influence reaches deep into U.S. policy. Todd exposes how AI, synthetic biology, and genetic manipulation are being weaponized to erase humanity as we know it—all part of an agenda of "order from chaos." At the heart of it: a spiritual battle for the soul of mankind. This is one conversation you don't want to miss.





