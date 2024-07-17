Leaked Secret Service Video Proves Trump Assassination Attempt Was Inside Job

The plan to defeat Trump using lawfare is failing spectacularly, and the global elite are now initiating Plan B, also known as the plot to remove President Donald Trump from the November election by any means necessary.





Shortly after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, eyewitness accounts and video evidence reveal that the Secret Service were given “stand down” orders to allow the rooftop shooter to carry out the hit.





These are desperate times for the global elite and the inside job assassination attempt on Saturday is just the beginning. Things are about to get very crazy, very fast.