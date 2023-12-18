Walking in Faith Part 8: The Enforcer

In looking at the life of Moses from the viewpoint of faith, his mother risked her life to save the life of her son and God honored that faith. Moses was nurtured and raised in the palace of Pharaoh and this adopted Hebrew slave boy could have become the next king of Egypt but he chose to follow the God of his forefathers and reject the Egyptian way of life.

In doing so, he went from being a prince to a shepherd and spent the next forty years tending sheep and keeping his faith in God while the dream of helping his people slowly died. Then he had an encounter with the burning bush and realized that God’s ways of doing things were different than his own and it took great faith to confront Pharaoh in his palace. God taught him about midnight faith long before the red sea experience and Moses learned to hang on and watch God work things out.

