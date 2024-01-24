Create New Account
Is the USA in the Bible? Uncovering Ancestry & Heraldry with Stephen Spykerman
Brachaim's
This video contains an astonishing prophetic message for our time, as it uncovers the ancient secrets about America’s true ancestry and heritage. Age old concepts are presented in a wholly new way by carefully examining America’s connection with Israel both ancient and modern.

p.s: It is a false assumption and claim that the star of David would be the star of remphan. The star of Daud/David is NOT an evil symbol, but misused as such by satan inspired people; satan is a lier and deceiver and copycats as much able from Yah's creation for same reason to deceive and destroy. -Bracha

Keywords
usain scripuresancestry heraldysephen spikerman

