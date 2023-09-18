BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Transformational Truth on the Difference Between Passion and Purpose - Jade Simmons
Counter Culture Mom
So many people misunderstand the difference between passion and purpose, which leads to major confusion, explains dynamic speaker, concert pianist, and team leader Jade Simmons. Jade is the CEO of Jade Media Global and her book, Purpose The Remix: A Mind-Blowing Reunderstanding of Purpose and How It Works, inspires readers to find their purpose and dig deep to discover their true calling. Jade explains how people often confuse temporary passion with lifelong purpose and why finding your purpose is incredibly important! In addition, Jade offers wise advice on how to speak with and encourage despondent and suicidal individuals who feel purposeless. 



TAKEAWAYS


We have relinquished having a life of consequence to Hollywood celebrities, politicians, and historical figures 


People often believe that purpose is merely their job title or their career, but it goes much deeper than that


Women can often feel confused about their purpose because they are pulled in so many different directions as a spouse, mother, etc.


Don’t follow your passion because it’s only a fuel source and it is temporary - follow your purpose instead



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Surprised by Oxford Movie Trailer: https://bit.ly/45RnVaz 

Surprised by Oxford Movie Tickets: https://surprisedbyoxford.movie/ 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Purpose The Remix Book: https://bit.ly/3P98xR7 


🔗 CONNECT WITH JADE SIMMONS

Website: https://jadesimmons.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JadeMedia 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officialjadesimmons/ 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jade-simmons-pianistceo/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jadesimmons 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/newmuseic 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ 

Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/ 

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
booksuicidespeakerauthorpurposecelebritiestina griffincounter culture mom showjade simmonsmedia globalmind blowing reunderstanding of purpose
