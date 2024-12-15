BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More science/math lies - How far is Arcturus? How far is Arcturus really?
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
1
105 views • 6 months ago

..... we can see this star with the naked eye.  And just by the way... you know we couldn't zoom in on anything that's millions, let alone trillions, of miles away, right?  The best telescopes and cameras that have the highest zoom capability, don't amount to anything close to a million miles zoom, but pretend we could zoom that far out.... if something is a trillion miles away, and you zoom in a million miles closer, you're still 999 million miles away in effect.  In other words, closing in, or zooming in, by a factor equivalent to 1/1,000th of the distance, is not going to produce any kind of zooming effect, there would be in fact, no visual difference.

Yeah, that's how bad it is... that's how bad we were brain washed, where even our smartest guys don't give such a basic thing, a second thought.  Smart people, have really messed us all up, big time, now that I think about it. 

Now, if I'm one of the new breed of smart mf'ers, that will by default, take the place of these now, dumb mf'ers, who used to be the smart mf'ers, well then, we are all, some fucked, mf'ers.  As you might could imagine.

I'm just kidding, I'll be a great smart guy, I'll figure out all the shit, don't you worry.

Keywords
sciencestarsastronomymathtrillionsarcturusobservablethe scientific-methodlaws-of-physicsinverse-square-law-of-lightmike-adams-really-should-see-thisgod-works-in-mysterious-ways
