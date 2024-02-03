BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unveiling Catastrophic Disclosures and Moonquakes
111 views • 02/03/2024

Michael Salla


Feb 3, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – Feb 3, 2024


Topics

Catastrophic Disclosure is Coming Despite Deep State Opposition – Trailer

Surge in Moonquakes – a sign of massive infrastructure projects or fighting

Additional 85 habitable exoplanets found by British PhD student – JWST will find signs of biosignatures and technosignatures

Creation of Space Arks and their History on Earth: Interview with Elena Danaan

Congressman Tim Burchett and disseminating disinformation. Congress and Academic UFO gatekeeping

Witness to Miami Mall Tall Aliens incident describes a glitch in the Matrix

Historic Satellite/radar tracking of city sized UFOs predates 1992 and 1996 reports

Hoaxing extraterrestrial sources is a common tactic in psyops – Val Nek

American beliefs about ETs yields surprising results about aliens among us

Nordic Extraterrestrial Assimilation Program – JP Update

Dan Willis on Psychological Operations

These and other stories on Exopolitics Today The Week in Review


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla

Catastrophic Disclosure Webinar link: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/whatscoming2024


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-IFnRV-cHc

Keywords
ufomatrixpsyopsweek in reviewetssatellite trackingexopoliticshoaxingelena danaanexoplanetsspace arksmichael salladan willisval nektim burchetttall aliensmiami mallcatastrophic disclosuresmoonquakesnordic assimilation
