© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 20:28 "Even as the son of man came not to be ministered to, but to minister and to give his life as ransom for many."
Deuteronomy 24:16 "The fathers shall not be put to death for the children neither shall the children be put to death for the fathers. Every man shall be put to death for his own sin."