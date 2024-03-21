Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - March 21, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2242 - Myocarditis and children. -Should we “Bud Light” Planet Fitness? -Are illegals being advised to take homes? -What chemtrail bill is Tennessee trying to pass? -Alphabet agencies try to take more control, do we really have to abide by their rules? -Are we going to take back control of our republic? -ADD is becoming more common in children. -If you switch diets and give children vitamins and supplements can that help with a child’s cognitive development and behavior? -Are you careful about what news you read, consume and hear? -How bad is Botox? -How good is collagen for you? -Do you have backup water filtration systems? Excellent must listen show!