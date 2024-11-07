Olive season terror in Faqou'a

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The residents of Faqqu'a village, east of Jenin, suffer from the harassment of the occupation during the olive harvest season, as the occupation prevents them from reaching their lands and shoots at them if they try to reach them. They also fire tear gas and incendiary bombs, which lead to the burning of hundreds of dunams of land containing olive trees.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 04/11/2024
