'I DEFER TO ISRAEL': PETER THIEL DODGES GAZA AI WAR CRIMES

Asked about Israel’s use of AI systems like Lavender to target Palestinians in Gaza, billionaire Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel squirmed:

🤩 “I'm not... I'm not... you know,.. I’m not on top of all the details… my bias is to defer to Israel… I believe the IDF gets to decide what it wants to do… they’re broadly in the right.”

No answers. No accountability. Just blind allegiance – even when AI is being used to automate kill lists.

When tech meets war crimes, Silicon Valley looks the other way🤡