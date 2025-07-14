Uhm, 'I Defer to Israel': Peter Thiel Dodges Gaza AI War Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'I DEFER TO ISRAEL': PETER THIEL DODGES GAZA AI WAR CRIMES
Asked about Israel’s use of AI systems like Lavender to target Palestinians in Gaza, billionaire Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel squirmed:
🤩 “I'm not... I'm not... you know,.. I’m not on top of all the details… my bias is to defer to Israel… I believe the IDF gets to decide what it wants to do… they’re broadly in the right.”
No answers. No accountability. Just blind allegiance – even when AI is being used to automate kill lists.
When tech meets war crimes, Silicon Valley looks the other way🤡