© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Viva Frei | FANI WILLIS MELTDOWN! Day 1 Motion to Disqualify RECAP! Nathan Wade Lies & MORE!
Big Fani entered unannounced from stage left, like a prima donna, and then proceeded to call the shots in that court room as if she owned it, with all of her vanity and drama. The judge did not dare cramp Big Fani's style.
She committed multiple crimes and admitted to many of them. It was like a sitcom episode