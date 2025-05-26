Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View (Chapter 10 of Little Seasonism Refuted, with Narration)

In the book, Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.





Chapter 10, "Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View", narrated in this video, exposes the theory's incompatibility with Scripture's identification of the saints who are present on earth during the thousand-year period and of those whom Satan deceives afterward, as well as with the prophesied circumstances of both periods.





The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also deceptive and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.





eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents





Bookseller Links (U.S. & International)

https://ebcats.com/author/My_Two_Cents/book/Little_Seasonism_Refuted_Or_Why_We_Are_Not_in_Satans_Little_Season.html





*Book Table of Contents*





Preface

What Christ Actually Said

Timeline Manipulation

"Impossible" Architecture

Saintly Art and Halos

The Millennium in Early Bibles

Tribulation: A Scriptural View

The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast

The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)

Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View

Apollo, the Destroyer





*Chapter 10 Extrabiblical References Cited:*





340 Rev. E.B. Elliott, A.M., Horæ Apocalypticæ; or, A Commentary on the Apocalypse. Fifth Edition. Volume I (London: Seeley, Jackson and Halliday, 1862), 276. "the palms indicate their having come out from the great conflict victorious."

341 Ibid., 225. "Dr. M. mentions that the Congregation of Relics, held in 1688, after 'having carefully examined the matter, decided that the palm-branch and vessel tinged with blood are to be considered most certain signs of martyrdom.'"

350 Topical Bible: Persecution in Thessalonica, https://biblehub.com/topical/p/persecution_in_thessalonica.htm

362 David Plaisted, Estimates Of The Number Killed By The Papacy In The Middle Ages And Later (David Plaisted, 2006), 2, https://archive.org/details/estimates-of-the-number-killed-by-the-papacy-in-the-middle-ages-and-later/page/n1

363 Pew Research Center, "The Size and Distribution of the World's Christian Population," December 19, 2011, https://www.pewresearch.org/religion/2011/12/19/global-christianity-exec/