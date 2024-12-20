Syria: Russia continues to withdraw equip & personnel from a support base located near the airport in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria

Russia continues to withdraw equipment and personnel from a support base located near the airport in the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria.

The footage shows how AMN-590951 Spartak armored vehicles and KamAZ-5350 trucks are loaded onto Il-76MD military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

At the beginning of 2024, the number of Russian military contingents in Syria, according to some Western media, was about 7.5 thousand people.