Israel did NOT kill Ismael Haniya

Greetings Royal members. I share this analysis the only one of it's kind on the internet and most likely the accurate one. Therefore I made a video. Ismael Haniyeh was killed by the Ayatollah not Israel and I come to that conclusion by connecting the dots. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Stm4nWgAgNM