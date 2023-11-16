Are You Evil?

Think of the most evil people in the world today, and throughout history: Hitler, Stalin, Jinping, Trump... it's hard to imagine them as being capable of doing ANY good, because they have such strong reputations for being bad. Infamous dictators and serial killers get all the attention, but in this video, you'll see how there is really little difference between someone like Putin, and someone like you or me. Don't let that get you down too much, because we're all in the same boat, and there IS something we can do to sail gradually away from being so bad.

