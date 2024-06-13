Session 3 Free Biofield Clearing sound healing 174 Hz tuning fork help energy move freely core

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 3. In this session I use a 174 Hz tuning fork to encourage the energy to flow freely through the core and the biofield. This session focuses on removing blockages between the chakras, so that energy can flow freely. For more information see our blog post https://thelivingarts.xyz/biofield-clearing-with-tuning-forks-session-3.

The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.

Time Codes:

0:00 Intro

0:15 Opening Earth Star

2:05 Opening Sun Star

3:37 Putting energy into the core and biofield

4:05 Opening Blockages Front side from feet to crown

13:11 Opening Blockages Front side from crown to feet

17:12 Mixing and Flowing Energies Front

17:40 Fine-tune Front

19:05 Opening Blockages Back side from feet to crown

22:33 Opening Blockages Back side from crown to feet

25:58 Mixing and Flowing Energies Back

26:12 Fine-tune Back

27:40 Wrapping up

28:00 End