Does God love the world of today?

One of the most commonly referenced verses in the Holy Bible, John 3-16 states, "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, ". The part that has been right in front of my eyes, but not seen, is that the word love is in past tense, "loved". Most people probably notice this right away, but, I have never heard anyone ask, "Does this mean God doesn't love the world of today?"

The first mention of God's Son Jesus Christ in the Bible, when God decided to send his Son in the flesh, was in the garden of Eden when God said to the devil, "I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; he shall bruise your head and you shall bruise his heel." Of course, this happened before Adam and Eve were driven out of the garden of Eden. It seems logical to me the world God loved, was the world he created before the first sabbath, before Adam and Eve fell into sin, and the curses were dropped, and Adam and Eve had to be removed from the garden of Eden.

It could be God does love the world of today, but not necessarily it's behavior, as Leviticus chapter 20 verse 23 states, "For they did all these things therefore I abhorred them." Many, if not all of the sins God is referring to in this verse still occur all around the world today. Also, Romans chapter 3 verse 23 states, "all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God."

Of course, Jesus Christ died for everyone's sin, so God sees us as sinless and forgets our sins as Isaiah chapter 43 verse 25 states, " I, I am he who blots out your transgressions for my own sake, and I will not remember your sins." Jesus Christ also came to "destroy the works of the devil", as is stated in first John chapter 3 verse 8. Obviously, God doesn't want people to live in sin as Matthew chapter 6 verse 10 states, "Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven."

Yet, the whole world is a house divided, and James chapter 4 verse 4 reveals that, "friendship with the world is enmity with God." It could be that somehow God is withholding his love, like he is his wrath? But, in Romans chapter 8 verse 39 Paul says to believers, "I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." Yet, keep in mind that believers have their citizenship in heaven, as Philippians chapter 3 verse 20 reveals, "our commonwealth is in heaven." And finally, Hebrews chapter 11 verse 6 reveals that, "without faith it is impossible to please him (God)." Have a great day.