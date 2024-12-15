2024 12 15 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft - Aliens among us?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’ve been fascinated by these sightings… I agree with Carl Sagan that based on sheer numbers there has to be other intelligent life in the Universe.
Apparently they’ve been here for a long time. And even the US Gov’t has officially admitted that yes, they’ve had alien craft and biologics (bodies) for many decades.
So this is a short riff exploring all the options!
