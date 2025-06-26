Hunting Down The Leaker

Treason

* The same people who say the bunker busters didn’t blow up said DJT was a Russian agent, COVID didn’t come from a lab and Hunter’s laptop was fake.

* Natasha Bertrand, the CNN reporter who keeps getting it wrong, keeps getting promoted.

* She should be fired.

* Marco Rubio is ready to smoke out the traitor in the Pentagon who leaked faulty intelligence.

* FBI: Kash Patel & Dan Bongino have launched a mole hunt.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (25 June 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6374874240112