Blast from the past: Anger at the unvaccinated (July 2021)
The Prisoner
28 JUL 2021. As COVID-19 cases surge around the country and the CDC recommends the return of indoor masking in hotspot areas, even for the vaccinated, many people are running out of patience.

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wdi_AaG9UQ

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
sheepleuseful idiotsnpcsbrainwashed massesvaxxtards

