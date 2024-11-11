BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2019: A fresh-faced Zelensky 3 days before winning the Ukrainian presidential election
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
110 views • 6 months ago

April 19th, 2019.  A fresh-faced Zelensky does his best to pretend he is not a drug-addicted back-stabbing psycho, three days before winning the Ukrainian presidential election of 2019. 

We all know how it went. 

By the way, just in case you're wondering - he's speaking Russian. 

Cynthia... From comedian to another lying puppet politician that promoted no war. Sold his country to the highest bidder. How rich is he now? Dragging European and the US people into ruin from his begging to keep the Neocons happy to make money. It's all about the money, minerals. How many Ukrainians have now left the country or dead now? His presidential term ended many months ago, but he's still pretending. His Russian people of Donbass wanted there freedoms like other Ukrainians, but were murdered instead. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
