"Common Sense" isn't that Common
America at War
America at War
40 views • 06/10/2023

I used to earn $36 an hour AND get called out on DOUBLE-TIME, with a 4 hour minimum, by the "Electricians" at the Amoco oil refinery (And others) to simply "Flip a Switch" that the lazy MF's claimed they had checked already, because their crane would not work.

It would SEEM that an "electrician" would check for POWER to the crane, but in reality they are too busy sitting on their asses as they earn big paychecks!

It would SEEM that a "mechanic" would check for FUEL, but he's likely trying to come up with a $4000 problem for you to actually check! After you pay the 4,000 he'll put gas in and you'll be on your way!

STUPIDITY and IGNORANCE makes some people a lot of money!
IT guys will tell you the same!

So be a MORON, we all like the income!

