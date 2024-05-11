BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trudeau Orders Military To Round Up 'Conspiracy Theorists' in Reeducation Camps
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
1269 views • 12 months ago

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ordered the Canadian military to track and trace so-called “conspiracy theorists” who disapprove of his WEF-inspired agenda as the global elite’s war against dissenters goes into overdrive.

According to Canadian sources, military personnel and police officers are going door-to-door in select provinces, performing so-called “wellness checks” on behalf of the Trudeau regime.

However, in reality, these wellness checks are nothing more than the Trudeau regimes latest ruse to punish those who oppose the globalist agenda and exclude them from society.

Trudeau has already exposed his authoritarian nature, issuing gun confiscation orders, freezing protesters’ bank accounts, and issuing threats about “crushing the Freedom Convoy with tanks.”

But if you think the panicked Trudeau government let the authoritarian WEF agenda influence government policy, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Keywords
hate speechconspiracy theoristsorwellianjustin trudeaucanadaauthoritariantotalitarianwefc-63online harms bill
