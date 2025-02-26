How Occupational Therapists Conduct Ergonomic Assessments

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💻 Workplace discomfort? Poor ergonomics can lead to pain, fatigue, and injuries! Occupational therapists in Vancouver assess ergonomics to help employees work safely & efficiently.
📌 Key Areas We Focus On:
✔ Workstation Setup – Proper desk, chair, & screen height adjustments
✔ Repetitive Strain & Movement Efficiency – Prevent overuse injuries
✔ Lighting & Posture Optimization – Reduce neck & eye strain
✔ Manual Handling & Lifting Techniques – Prevent workplace injuries
🦺 An ergonomic assessment can boost productivity & prevent long-term issues!
📞 Need an ergonomic assessment? Call 778-819-2453
🔗 Learn more: https://logicrehab.ca/ergonomic-assessments-vancouver-workplace-injury/