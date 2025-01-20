© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/19/2025
2 Corinthians 2:10-11 Satan’s Devices
Intro: Satan is very, very intelligent. But he does things the same way. He lies. He kills. He destroys. He deceives. The last one is the most dangerous for humans. He deceived Eve. He makes things so good and pleasant to the eyes and seems to make one wise. But what kind of wisdom is it? The wisdom to do evil and know evil and follow evil.