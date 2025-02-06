© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【Get ready】
【DANGER】閲覧注意
「米国政府は、数十億ドル規模の大規模な児童人身売買作戦の仲介者です」
ゴヤフーズのCEOは、米国政府が人身売買の仲介人であると述べた。
「アバクロ」前CEOらが性的人身売買で逮捕・起訴 無罪を主張し15億円で保釈
ルイ・ヴィトンがトランプ大統領就任式で脚光を浴びる
人々がこの場所について知るまで
ロシア、ハリウッドにアドレノクロム被害者を密輸するイスラエル機を阻止
ディズニー・チャンネルはかつて、子供たちが「サンタさん大好き」ではなく「サタンさん大好き」と書かれたプラカードを掲げるクリスマス・コメディを放送したことがある。
彼女は逃げようとしたように見える。
映画監督、増山麗奈氏 2017/09/13
ジョン・レノン「世界は狂人によって支配されている」
「オールドメディアはすべて知っていたのに、報道するもの・しないものを勝手に決め、見せたい世界観だけを国民に見せていた」
世界征服綱領【Global Domination Agenda】 『ユダヤ・プロトコール』 シオン長老の議定書 世界人間牧場化「世界征服綱領」 ／（宇野正美氏講演より抜粋）
＊令和になってもマトリックスは色褪せない