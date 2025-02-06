BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Get ready　- The things I believed in are crumbling / 信じてきたものが崩れていく -
24 October 1929
24 October 1929
213 views • 7 months ago

【Get ready】

https://x.com/Kkf4PJZSoZ2t1CQ/status/1887075371423810019



【DANGER】閲覧注意

https://x.com/Poripara3699/status/1872517584459014455



「米国政府は、数十億ドル規模の大規模な児童人身売買作戦の仲介者です」

https://x.com/himalayasakura7/status/1681147662702370818



ゴヤフーズのCEOは、米国政府が人身売買の仲介人であると述べた。

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1845201479818412334



「アバクロ」前CEOらが性的人身売買で逮捕・起訴　無罪を主張し15億円で保釈

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/5eae0a74b97f1cb78f6e9acb8ee20a7a480a46d2



ルイ・ヴィトンがトランプ大統領就任式で脚光を浴びる

https://x.com/SabrinaGal182/status/1883210975765250105


https://x.com/SabrinaGal182/status/1883204336580526567



人々がこの場所について知るまで

https://x.com/perryvdm/status/1876984634023526564

https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1856213649364234452




ロシア、ハリウッドにアドレノクロム被害者を密輸するイスラエル機を阻止

https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1859897817176985670



ディズニー・チャンネルはかつて、子供たちが「サンタさん大好き」ではなく「サタンさん大好き」と書かれたプラカードを掲げるクリスマス・コメディを放送したことがある。

https://x.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1872065547841745086



彼女は逃げようとしたように見える。

https://x.com/hii29227409/status/1558956354722988032





映画監督、増山麗奈氏　2017/09/13

https://x.com/djR61A2bmS4AOP0/status/1723018090953548114?t=1PPpBqGLkECgT_5X5ECdTw&s=03



ジョン・レノン「世界は狂人によって支配されている」

https://x.com/PoppinCoco/status/1817060931668705482



♯フジテレビ　　♯性奴隷　　♯情報操作　　♯権威主義


「オールドメディアはすべて知っていたのに、報道するもの・しないものを勝手に決め、見せたい世界観だけを国民に見せていた」

https://x.com/MNHR_Labo/status/1883648395275059525



https://x.com/onoderamasaru/status/616417598800969728


＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝


世界征服綱領【Global Domination Agenda】 『ユダヤ・プロトコール』　シオン長老の議定書　世界人間牧場化「世界征服綱領」 ／（宇野正美氏講演より抜粋） 

https://youtu.be/ZFgEAHarjm8?si=y2xphbHCTnxppQbj



＊令和になってもマトリックスは色褪せない

https://youtu.be/e37HUNll9d0?si=ChseMa4iznIWxOd3

tveasebs
