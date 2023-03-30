CBC Called Out On Vaxx Propaganda: 'Students Against Mandates' STAND UP To Tyranny, Calls On Media To STOP LYING!

Stew Peters Show





March 29, 2023





The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation had their Winnipeg offices covered in posters of vaccine deaths!

Leigh Vossen, president and founder of Students Against Mandates, joins Paul Harrell to share her experience at the CBC protest, and the initiatives of her foundation.

Citizens are in an uproar about the murder of millions, committed by the hands of evil medical corporations and world governments.

Leigh attended the protest outside the CBC's Winnipeg offices, where the goal was to expose the damage done by the mandated bioweapon injections.

Posters were plastered on every surface of the offices, with the names and faces of those who were injured or lost their life to the COVID injection.

Students Against Mandates has been working tirelessly to expose the agenda behind the shots, and to provide unknowing students with the tools they need to evade unconstitutional mandates.

Leigh shares with Paul that the impacts of the injection have greatly impaired students, as one student temporarily their eyesight and permanently battles with neurological damage, dealt by the "safe and effective" injection.

Media conglomerates should be ashamed that they are being paid-off by Pfizer to advocate for the shots, as they refuse to share the stories of those who have been injured or killed.

It's time to open up the conversation and break through the lies by asking fellow citizens: are these injections safe?

If you would like to find more about Students Against Mandates, visit: www.studentsagainstmandates.ca

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2fds7o-students-against-mandates-stand-up-to-tyranny-calls-on-media-to-stop-lying.html



