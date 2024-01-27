And We Know 1.26.2024 Huge MSM layoffs, People waking up, Take Border Back, Tucker in Canada, FANI exposed, Pray!

LT of And We Know
Jan 26, 2024
We are seeing a huge number of mainstream media folks getting laid off, many are hearing folks in the stores talking about the state of the nation, Take our border back is launching soon, Tucker was greeted by thousands and he gave an amazing speech, and Fani…well, everyone is finding out in Georgia. Here we go.
The fact the establishment is attempting to bribe Kari Lake into leaving politics is all the endorsement she needs. This proves she is over the target. Listen to what she had to say in response.🔥🔥
They’ve reached new levels desperation after Trump’s victory last night. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14022
Mike Pompeo- we are going to do our level best to make sure Joe Biden isn’t elected and it will be President Trump leading the charge- when asked to serve in the past, I have always said yes and that’s probably not going to change for the rest of my time on this earth https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/14023
NEW - Washington Post's "disinformation czar" Taylor Lorenz: https://t.me/WeTheMedia/96748
Take Our Border Back Southern Border Convoy
Website (schedule & social media links are on the homepage):
https://takeourborderback.com/
NEW - Fani Willis accused a Fulton County Board Commissioner of being racist when she asked about Nathan Wade. https://t.me/WeTheMedia/96768
Tucker Carlson - Our Border Crisis In 60 Seconds https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68710
Eating meat now Comes with a dose of Misogyny and is a Form of White Supremacy…. Did I get that right? 🤦🏻♂️ https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68717
Tucker Carlson in Canada Full Speech
https://rumble.com/v49bea9-tucker-carlsons-sworn-enemy-tour-in-canada.html
