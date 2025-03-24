God Only Disciplines Those He Loves | Pastor Roderick Webster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster explores the profound truth behind God’s discipline and how it reflects His boundless love. Discover why chastening is a mark of divine adoption, how to find comfort in trials, and the liberating gift of being called a child of God. Drawing from Hebrews 12, Romans 8, and 2 Corinthians 1, this message reveals:
How God’s correction shapes us for holiness
Why suffering produces peaceable fruit
The joy of living in spiritual liberty as heirs of Christ
If you’ve ever wondered, "Does God really care when I struggle?" — this devotion will renew your faith and equip you to comfort others. Don’t forget to share this video with someone needing encouragement!
🙏 “Whom the Lord loves, He chastens.” — Hebrews 12:6
00:00Introduction and Greetings
00:37The Joy of Jesus
01:14The Importance of Chastening
04:04Comforting Others
05:41Living in Liberty
06:35The Gift of Adoption
07:47Conclusion and Prayer